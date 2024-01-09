Farooq hails SC order in Bilkis Bano case

PTI

Jammu, January 8

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment quashing the Gujarat Government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and said the order will be implemented to provide justice to the victim.

Accusing the Gujarat Government of abusing its power, the Supreme Court earlier in the day quashed the remission to the 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 communal riots in the state and ordered that they be sent back to jail within two weeks.

The Gujarat Government’s remission order was without application of mind, a top court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said and asked whether “heinous crimes against women permit remission” whatever faith she may follow or creed she may belong to.

“The SC has taken a very good decision and I want to congratulate the apex court for it as the decision (of the Gujarat government) was wrong,” Abdullah said at a public meeting at Baran village in Bhalwal block.

