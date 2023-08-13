Farooq: India, Pak must talk honestly on Kashmir

Srinagar, August 12
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said promoting border tourism or holding rallies in J&K was only a tamasha which would go on until India and Pakistan held talks with honesty on the Kashmir issue. “The hearts of both the countries should be pure. There has been enough show-off,” the Srinagar MP told reporters here when asked whether the situation in Kashmir had changed as border tourism was being promoted and Tiranga rallies were being organised across the Valley.
where’s peace?
If there is peace in J&K, why is there terrorism, why are bullets being fired and soldiers and people getting killed?
Farooq Abdullah, NC President
“Till both the countries do not talk with honesty over the Kashmir issue, all this is a show-off (and) this tamasha will go on till then. It will happen every year but the issue will remain there,” he said.
The NC president asked, “If there is peace in J&K, why is there terrorism, why are bullets being fired. If there is peace in reality, then why is this happening? That’s because they (Pakistan) think it has not been resolved yet. Who will make them understand that only talks will resolve issues.”
