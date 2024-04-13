Farooq promoted divisive agenda for years: Tarun Chugh

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 12

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who oversees party operations in Jammu and Kashmir, today said significant development had taken place in the region over the past five years. He said, however, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was “misleading the people of the Union Territory on the issue.”

Chugh said the Modi government had initiated a new era of development and growth in Jammu and Kashmir. Claiming that Farooq was finding it difficult to accept it, Chugh said, “The NC president had spent years promoting a divisive and anti-national political narrative which is now being challenged by the tangible progress in the region.”

“In the past seven decades Abdullahs, Muftis and Congress family leaders have done nothing positive for the people of J&K. Violence, killings, stone throwing and strikes were the norm of the day in their times. And when the BJP has made efforts for welfare and well-being of people, they are trying to incite masses against the ruling dispensation instead of accepting the crimes they committed in their regimes against hapless people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh said.

He said since Article 370 was abrogated, Kashmir has become a new land of opportunities and development where the youth could look beyond guns and bullets and talk about computers and sports.

“There is a distinct sigh of relief among the people in J&K as they were stuck in the clutch of dynastic parties who used common masses as cannon fodder. People are living a peaceful life, business has flourished, tourism has broken all previous records, international tourists are visiting J&K, roads & tunnels have been constructed at a greater pace and youth have been provided livelihood opportunities. This is what the BJP did in the last five years,” Chugh said.

About NC vice-president Omar Abdullah’s decision to contest the Lok Sabha election from the north Kashmir segment, Chugh said this move was a tacit acknowledgment of the National Conference’s waning influence in the core regions of Kashmir. “Omar’s choice to contest from north Kashmir significantly reflects on the NC’s dwindling credibility,” he said.

