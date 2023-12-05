Farooq questions delay in J&K poll

Srinagar, December 4
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah raised concerns on Monday over the “prolonged delay” in conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising that the residents of the Union Territory were integral to India and deserved justice.
Speaking in Delhi where he arrived to participate in the winter session of Parliament, Farooq highlighted the absence of polls in the region since the last Assembly polls in 2014 and urged that equitable treatment be extended to the people of J&K. “It’s been six to seven years. What is the reason? We are also a part of India. We should also get justice,” he said.
Commenting on the recent results of the Assembly polls in five states, Farooq Abdullah urged political parties within the INDIA bloc to intensify their efforts in a coordinated manner. Despite acknowledging the inevitability of victories and defeats, he emphasised the need for the alliance to learn from both outcomes.
