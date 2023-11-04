Farooq takes dig at UT admn over poor state of govt hospitals

ANI

Srinagar, November 3

National Conference (NC) patriarch and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah took a veiled dig at the current administration over the alleged sorry state of affairs in hospitals.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday, the NC stalwart also pointed to alleged concerns over the supply of water and electricity in the Union Territory.

“Look at the condition of hospitals, there are no medicines, there is no electricity, water. I feel people across the country should stand up against this,” the NC patron said.

The meeting was held at Abdullah’s Srinagar residence on Friday.

NC Lok Sabha MP Hasnain Masoodi, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami, among others, were present at the meeting.

Talking about Palestine issue, Abdullah said that India should help in finding ways to establish peace in Palestine. Abdullah said the situation is “like what happened in South Africa during the apartheid.” “Children, men, women, elderly are getting killed like they are not humans. Cities have been levelled and the people there are digging through the debris with their bare hands as they have no machines,” he said.

