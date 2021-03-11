Farooq tests Covid positive

Srinagar, August 13
National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for Covid on Saturday. This is the second time Farooq has been tested positive. He will be isolating self along with his family members until the latter get tested for the virus. Abdullah, 83, had received his Covid vaccine shot in March 2021.
Meanwhile, Ladakh has recorded 12 fresh Covid cases that pushed the UT’s infection tally to 29,050, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Leh. So far, 228 people have succumbed to the virus in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.
