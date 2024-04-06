Farooq welcomes Congress manifesto, targets BJP

PTI

Srinagar, April 5

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha poll and expressed hope that it gets fulfilled.

“It is a good manifesto. What else do you want?” Abdullah told reporters after offering Jumatul Vida prayers at Hazrarbal shrine here.

The National Conference president said that it would be a good thing if national probe agencies are brought under the supervision of Parliament.

Commenting on the BJP, he alleged that they have been playing divisive politics by pitting the Hindus against Muslims. “I hope and pray that they do not succeed in their designs,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who also offered prayers at Hazratbal, said the main religious and cultural centre of Muslims in Kashmir was shut down by the authorities on Jumatul Vida.

“The action taken on August 5, 2019, has not stopped. It is still going on. Kashmir has been converted into an open air prison,” she added.

Meanwhile, Farooq on Friday chaired a joint meeting of Congress and NC functionaries of Jammu parliamentary seat at his residence in Jammu. Congress candidate Raman Bhalla, NC additional general secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, functionaries from both parties were present in the meeting. — OC &

