Father-daughter duo held for drug peddling

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 18

Continuing its drive against drug peddlers, Samba police arrested two drug smugglers in the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station with approximately 5.20 grams heroin and recovered Rs 1,77,260 in cash from their possession.

A police party from Vijaypur headed by the SHO, while performing patrolling in Rakh Barotain area, found two persons including a woman in suspicious circumstances. On seeing the police party, both tried to escape from the spot but cops acted swiftly and apprehended them, an official informed.

During checking, about 5.20 grams heroin and cash amounting to Rs 1,77,260 was recovered from their possession. Three mobile phones were also recovered from the duo.

Upon sustained questioning, the arrested drug peddlers revealed that they were father and daughter and were involved in drug trade in the area. They have been identified as Roshan Din and Payaro Bibi, residents of Rakh Barotain in Samba.

A case under Sections 8, 21, 22, 27-A and 29 NDPS Act has been registered at Vijaypur police station and investigation started, the official informed.

