Father-son duo booked for forging school certificate for government job in J&K

Jammu, October 16
A father-son duo was booked for fraud and a chargesheet was produced in a court on Monday for allegedly preparing a false school-leaving certificate (SLC) to get a government job in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against Bashir Ahmed and his son Mukhtyar Ahmed of R S Pura for their alleged involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy by preparing a fake SLC to get a government job in the Power Development Department (PDD) of J&K, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.
A written complaint was lodged by one Sarfarz Ahmed, wherein he had alleged the SLC issued in favour of Mukhtyar Ahmed in 1979 was not genuine.
Sarfarz Ahmed had filed the complaint on the basis of information obtained from the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Jammu, under the RTI Act, he said.
The admission existed in the name of one Nazia Bano, as such the certificate produced by Mukhtyar Ahmed is fake, the spokesperson said.
On the basis of relevant records and other evidences, it has been found that the accused, in connivance with his father, hatched the criminal conspiracy, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens
Israel says Hamas holding 199 hostages in Gaza | Israel's ch...
Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman
AIIMS medical board suggests an alternative regime of medici...
Nithari serial killings: Allahabad High Court acquits Moninder Pandher, Surender Koli; overturns death penalty
High Court order may pave the way for Pandher to walk out of...
Basic norms of collecting evidence brazenly violated: Allahabad High Court on Nithari killings probe
‘Failure of the prosecution was nothing short of a betrayal ...
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal
In his petition filed through senior advocate RS Cheema and ...