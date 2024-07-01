Father-son duo killed in car mishap

PTI

Rajouri, June 30

A man and his son were killed and his wife was seriously injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Krag Mohra village, was travelling along with his wife Shamim Akhter and son Mohd Mukhtar from Kotranka towards Shahpur, the officials said. Ahmad lost control of the car which rolled down 50 feet from the road, resulting in his on-the-spot death along with his son, they said, adding Akhter was evacuated and sent to hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

