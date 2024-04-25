Fearing INDIA bloc’s acceptability, BJP out to polarise voters: Mehbooba Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

Addressing several rallies across south Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti today said ever since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had endured suffocation and widespread fear. She said the prevailing silence was similar to one near a graveyard.

“Post abrogation of Article 370 when every single person was silenced, I preferred to speak truth to power as soon as I came out of jail. My family had to bear the consequences, my aged mother and brother were hounded. But I didn’t surrender,” Mehbooba said.

She added that it was important to vote as a means to combat oppression. She said guns and stones only lead to graves filled with lost lives and shattered families. “If we remain silent today, we will have nothing left for our future generations. Voting, not guns or stones, is the answer to the prevalent oppression. Guns and stones only filled our graveyards, orphaned our children and widowed our women,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP chief added: “I want to reiterate that we will not allow those immense sacrifices to go to waste but at the same time, we will have to understand that vote and voice are our weapons to fight for our rights and against this highhandedness.” Mehbooba said her struggle as one for the rights and identity of Jammu and Kashmir. She said the significance of the Congress party’s manifesto was important, praising its focus on marginalised communities.

“This is not the fight between PDP and NC but the fight for Jammu and Kashmir's rights and identity. We must fear that day when everything will be taken away from us if we do not act today, ” she added.

She added that the Congress’ manifesto was the best one given out by any political party in the country since Independence. It talked about the poor and downtrodden, about women, youth and farmers. “INDIA bloc is doing better in these polls and this is the reason for BJP’s frustration and its polarising rants,” she said.

#Article 370 #BJP #INDIA bloc #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Srinagar