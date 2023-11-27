 Fearing Pakistan shelling, residents demand bridge in border village : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Fearing Pakistan shelling, residents demand bridge in border village

Fearing Pakistan shelling, residents demand bridge in border village

Fearing Pakistan shelling, residents demand bridge in border village

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

Arnia, November 26

Living under constant fear of shelling by Pakistan, villagers of forward Trava village in this sector of Jammu district are pushing for their long-standing demand of a bridge near the international border to move to safer places.

Site beyond shelling range

  • According to Trava’s Sarpanch Balbir Kour, the new bridge has been proposed in an area that is beyond Pakistan’s shelling range. Once constructed, it will ensure safe evacuation of people amid firing
  • She says the Rural Development Department has been assigned the task of construction of the bridge and the work is likely to start in the coming days

The residents are currently using a makeshift structure of cement sewage pipes to cross a stream and want a permanent bridge for safe evacuation in case of cross-border firing. A BSF jawan was killed in firing by Pakistan Rangers in Ramgarh sector of Samba district during the intervening night of November 8 and 9.

Awaiting action

The bridge to connect over 20 villages is a long standing demand of the border resients. I raised the issue in 2019 but to no avail. Balbir Kour, Sarpanch, Trava village

This was the first loss of life on this side after renewed ceasefire was agreed upon by the two countries on February 25, 2021. Earlier, two BSF personnel and a woman were injured in cross-border firing in Arnia sector on October 26, while another BSF jawan was injured in a similar incident on October 17, causing panic among the border residents.

“The bridge to connect over 20 villages is a long standing demand of the border resients. I have raised the issue with the administration in 2019 but all our pleas have gone unanswered so far,” Trava village sarpanch Balbir Kour said. She said the bridge was being proposed at an area beyond Pakistan’s shelling range.

“In case of Pakistani shelling, the vulnerable people can use the bridge to reach safer places,” Kour said, adding after her representation to the administration, two years were consumed by the Covid pandemic and later a detailed project report was prepared by the Public Works Department. Following heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan on October 26, the sarpanch said the villagers met the visiting official team led by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and raised the demand for the construction of the bridge on priority.

“I have heard that the Rural Development Department has been assigned the construction of the bridge and the work is likely to start in the coming days,” Kour hoped.

Atma Ram, a villager, said the local panchayat used to carry out necessary repairs of the makeshift bridge every time after the monsoon season. “After the recent firing incidents from across the border, the situation has changed altogether and people want this bridge to be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Echoing Ram, another villager, Ramesh Kumar, said the bridge, when constructed, would prove as a lifeline for the border residents. During the recent firing incidents, the people used the makeshift structure to move to safety but the problem with it is that no one can cross it quickly.

#Jammu #Pakistan


