Fee panel bans admission charges in private schools

Jammu, December 22

The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a ban on admission fee by private schools across the Union Territory. The admission process for new academic session has either begun or is about to begin in private schools.

As per a statement by Justice Sunil Hali (retd), chairperson of the committee, many complaints are pouring in that private schools are charging admission fee in violation of statute. It is also alleged that the majority of schools are taking the money in cash and not providing receipt against the amount charged.

The statement reads: “The Section20E (1) of Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002 provides that the private schools shall not charge any fee from the students or guardians, except tuition fee, annual fee, transport fee and voluntary special purpose fee such as the picnic, tour and excursions completely voluntary in nature or any other fee as may be approved by the FRCC of private schools.”

The FRCC has stated that in case a complaint is proved against a private school having charged admission fee, “it will be deemed to have been charged from all students admitted and action in accordance with law will be taken against the school management”.

It further stated that in case of denial by the school management that it has charged admission fee on the pretext of lack of receipt or otherwise, the matter will be referred to CBI for conducting enquiry in the matter. “In case of adverse report from the investigation agency, action in accordance with law will be taken against the school which may include de-recognition,” the statement read.

