Feeling of insecurity behind China’s aggression: Tibetan leader Penpa Tsering

PTI

Jammu, December 17

The president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, on Saturday said China’s aggression against India was the outcome of its “feeling of insecurity” and aimed at establishing its hegemony in Asia. The Tibetan leader was in Jammu as chief guest at a two-day national working committee meet-cum-seminar of the Bharat Tibet Sangh, organised in collaboration with the Department of Buddhist Studies at the University of Jammu.

“China’s aim is to contain India so that there is no powerbase to challenge its hegemony in the Asian region,” Tsering told reporters on the sidelines of the seminar. He was responding to questions on the clashes between India and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley of Ladakh in 2020 and Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

“If Chinese continues to think that India is as weak as it used to be in 1962, they are wrong. India has developed so much over the decades and it cannot be browbeaten,” he said.

He said the people of Tibet respected India as “we consider ourselves as an extension of one part of Indian culture. We are part of ancient Indian wisdom.” Asked about the Congress criticism of the Indian government’s handling of China’s intrusions, he said, “Constructive criticism is always welcome in a democracy.”