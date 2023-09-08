Fence cutters, chapatis seized from slain ultras in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 7

The Army and the police have found apples, dates, chapatis and fence cutters along with weapons from the spot where two terrorists were shot dead during an infiltration bid in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Security personnel had launched a joint operation after observed the two terrorists crossing the Line of Control (LoC) on the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday in Mandi sub sector of Poonch district.

Hybrid terrorist held A hybrid terrorist of The Resistance Front was arrested and a hand grenade recovered from him, the police said in Srinagar on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Yawar Rangrez, a resident of Firdousabad, Batmaloo. An FIR has been lodged, the police added. pti

While the terrorists tried to take advantage of hostile terrain and thick vegetation in the area, soldiers laden with night vision equipment were able to eliminate the infiltrators. The body of one of them was found on Wednesday morning. During a search operation which continued till Thursday, the Army recovered a cache of arms and eatables which indicate that the deceased were from Pakistan and had entered India for a long haul. Sources in the Army intelligence said an AK series assault rifle, a pistol along with night vision binoculars, a medical kit, grenade, fence cutter, almonds, apples, dates, biscuits and batteries among others were found.

“The presence of woollen gloves, clothing and walking sticks indicate that the terrorists had planned to stay in higher reaches of the UT. The presence of large quantity of eatables is an indication that they might have lived in forest areas without any local support,” said the sources.

Many terrorists have been eliminated in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi area recently.

