 Fervour marks International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu

  J & K
  Fervour marks International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu

Fervour marks International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu

Fervour marks International Yoga Day celebrations in Jammu

Jimmy, a stray dog, along with NDRF personnel at Udhampur. Tribune photos/ PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

Stretching exercises on the International Yoga Day this year were not limited to humans as a stray dog adopted by a unit of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Udhampur also performed different ‘yoga asanas’.

Army soldiers perform yoga in the higher Pir Panjal ranges.

To spread awareness on yoga, Jimmy, a stray dog, trained by the NDRF, performed yoga. Jimmy was seen practicing yoga postures alongside NDRF personnel, demonstrating the inclusivity and accessibility of yoga. Parveen Singh, Assistant Commandant of the 13th NDRF Battalion in Udhampur, spoke about the importance of yoga practice for the past 15 days leading up to the event.

 A yoga session organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at Katra.

He highlighted the special participation of Jimmy, a stray dog adopted by the camp, who has been trained to perform yoga asanas. Singh emphasised their aim to create awareness and spread the message of yoga's benefits.

BSF jawans perform yoga asanas on the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

The 10th International Yoga Day was observed by the 13th Battalion of the NDRF in the Sui area of Udhampur. Meanwhile, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in collaboration with Department of J&K Tourism celebrated the day at the Sports Complex at Katra.

Taking cover: People leave after rain disrupts the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Srinagar, Friday. PTI

Chief Executive Officer of the Board Anshul Garg said that the serene environment and facility of Sports Complex has been established at Katra town which is now being utilised for yoga sessions alongwith other sports activities.

The CEO also highlighted the significance of yoga in today's fast-paced world, emphasising its role in fostering harmony and balance within oneself and in society. He said making Yoga a way of life would go a long way for staff and other stakeholders in enhancing the efficiency and efficacy in management of hassle-free pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine round-the-clock.

The Army organised a yoga session for troops and families of the station at Akhnoor to commemorate ‘10th International Yoga Day’. The yoga event provided an opportunity for all to come together and learn the benefits of yoga and to promote holistic approach to physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Around 98 Army personnel and 44 families attended the session.

#Jammu #Udhampur


