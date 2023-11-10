Fifth phase of 'Back to village' public outreach programme commences

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 9

The J&K administration has launched a ground-breaking programme, titled ‘Back to Village’, with the aim of instilling a genuine aspiration for an improved quality of life among rural residents.

This initiative seeks to foster collaboration between people and government officials to promote equitable development at the grassroots level. The ‘Back to Village’ programme focuses on revitalising panchayats and directing rural development efforts through active community involvement.

Under this initiative, civil servants are assigned to visit every panchayat in the state, where they will reside for a specified period to engage with local residents and collect valuable feedback. This feedback will serve as the foundation for tailoring government interventions to enhance the delivery of village-specific services. By incorporating the insights and cooperation of the people, the ‘Back to Village’ initiative is poised to produce results that are more targeted and successful compared to traditional top-down approaches.

Community-led development:

At the heart of the ‘Back to Village’ programme is the belief that while the government plays a guiding and supporting role, the primary responsibility for improving local conditions rests with the people themselves. Recognising that rural life is holistic and interconnected, the approach at the village level must be comprehensive. This coordinated effort will be facilitated not through a multitude of departmental officials but through empowered panchayats.

Expanding social and employment programmes:

The announcement of the fifth phase demonstrates the administration’s commitment to reaching every corner of the UT. This phase primarily focuses on implementation of social sector schemes and employment programmes, ensuring that the benefits of government initiatives reach even the most marginalised individuals.

At its core, the ‘Back to Village’ programme underscores the critical importance of involving the people right from the outset, not only as implementers of development projects but as genuine stakeholders in the entire programme.

