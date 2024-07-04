Fight against terrorism in last stage: PM on J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage and and a multi-pronged strategy has been adopted to destroy the remaining terror networks.

UT reposed faith in constitution People have decided their fate with unwavering faith in the Constitution. I greet the voters of J&K. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the address by the President, the Prime Minister said terror incidents had declined in the Union Territory.

Terror and separatism were nearing end and citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were leading the fight, Modi said.

“Our fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there,” the PM said.

“People have decided their fate with unwavering faith in the Constitution. I especially congratulate the voters of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Modi, complimenting the voters for coming out in large numbers to vote during the Lok Sabha elections.

The PM also said tourism activities were on the rise in Kashmir and making new records, and investment too was increasing in the state.

Modi highlighted that the voting figures in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir had broken the records of the past four decades.

“They have accepted the Constitution of India, the democracy of India, the Election Commission of India. This is a huge success,” he said.

In August 2019, the BJP-led NDA government had abrogated Section 370 of the Constitution which granted special status of Jammu and Kashmir (now bifurcated in UTs of Ladakh and J&K).

