File status report on arms licence scam: High Court to J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 5

A Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Puneet Gupta has directed the Government of J&K to file the status report with regard to two CBI cases pertaining to the arms licence scam.

2.8l licences issued The CBI has, in the past, conducted raids at the residences of many bureaucrats, including former Deputy Commissioners, in connection with the gun licence scam wherein nearly 2.8 lakh licences were issued to non-residents from 2012 to 2016

The alleged scam is being investigated by the CBI. The central agency has sought prosecution sanction of IAS officers allegedly involved in the scam.

The Division Bench directed the J&K administration to file the status report by or before July 26.

The directions in the arms licence scam case were issued on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sheikh Mohammad Shafi in which the petitioner has highlighted the alleged lackadaisical approach of the J&K Government in granting prosecution sanctions against tainted bureaucrats.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed alleged that since June 2021, the J&K Government is sitting over the matter of wide public importance as the case is related to national security and some officers are accused of issuing arms licences illegally for extraneous considerations while they were performing duties as District Magistrates (DM) in militancy infected J&K.

Advocate General DC Raina assisted by Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) SS Nanda informed the Division Bench that the Government of J&K is serious in corruption matters and has speedily granted prosecution sanctions in corruption cases for the past 4-5 years.

The Advocate General further stated that with regard to two CBI FIRs pertaining to the alleged scam, the government is examining the matter as the arms licences have been reportedly issued by DMs to Army personnel.

The CBI has, in the past, conducted raids at the residences of many bureaucrats, including former Deputy Commissioners, in connection with the gun licence scam wherein nearly 2.8 lakh licences were issued to non-residents from 2012 to 2016. The CBI had registered two cases in May 2018.