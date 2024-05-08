Films on drug abuse screened at Leh school

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Two short films ‘Echoes of Redemption’ and ‘Trapped’ were screened today during an awareness programme on ‘Drugs and Substance Abuse’ at Moravian Mission School, Leh, a government spokesman said in a statement here.

The Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Education Department, Health Department and Ladakh Police, Leh organised the programme.

“The programme is in continuation with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI, and Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh’s concerted effort to address the pressing issue of drug menace. This awareness campaign on drug and substance abuse has been taking place at different schools and colleges in Leh,” the statement said.

Psychiatrist and drug de-addiction specialist, SNM Hospital, Dr Padma Angmo, highlighted the detrimental effects of drug and substance abuse on one’s mental and physical health. Dr Padma added that the use of drugs and substance further results in school and college dropouts, job loss and involvement in illegal activities.

Dr Padma urged students to take right decisions in their life that would help them in realising their dreams and aspirations rather than make a regretful decision.

Head mistress, Moravian Mission School, Rachel Dendol, advised students to focus on their studies without getting distracted from their dreams and to draw inspiration from achievers.

AE and CO Stanzin Wangmo also shared her views and urged students to not indulge in bad habits and rather use their potential in bringing laurels to their school, families and nation.

Later, an interaction session was held where students got to ask questions from psychiatrist Dr Padma related to drugs and other mental issues.

