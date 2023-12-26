Final farewell to three soldiers killed in Poonch terror attack

Dehradun/Kanpur, Dec 25

The mortal remains of three Army soldiers — two from Uttarakhand and one from UP’s Kanpur who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch four days ago — were consigned to flames in their hometowns with full military honours and a large number of people in attendance on Monday.

Naik Birendra Singh (33) was cremated on the banks of Triveni Sangam — the confluence of three rivers — in Narayanbagar while Rifleman Gautam Kumar (28) was consigned to flames at Muktidham on the banks of the Khoh river in Kotdwar. Their elder brothers lit the funeral pyres. Kumar was to get married in March next year.

Kin pay last repects to Naik Karan Kumar in Kanpur. PTI/ANI

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the two soldiers at the Jolly Grant airport here and said, “The sacrifice made by our soldiers for the defence of the nation will continue to inspire us all.” Consoling the bereaved family members, he said the state government stood with them in this hour of grief.

Before the cremation, Naik Birendra Singh’s mortal remains were kept at the GIC courtyard in Narayanbagar and Rifleman Gautam Kumar’s body was kept at his house in the Shivpur area of Kotdwar for people to pay their last respects.

Kotdwar MLA and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri visited Gautam Kumar’s home to lay a wreath on his coffin wrapped in the national flag.

Meanwhile, last respects were paid to Naik Karan Kumar in his native place in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The mortal remains of Kumar of the Army’s 48th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles reached Kanpur this afternoon. The streets of the hometown of Naik Karan Kumar were flooded with people keen to be part of the last rites.

Four soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch district on December 21, officials said, adding the bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated. — Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Poonch #Uttarakhand