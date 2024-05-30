 FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code

FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code

FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code

Iltija Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar on Wednesday. ANI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 29

The case pertains to Mufti’s protest in the Bijbehara area, opposing the detention of her party workers, on Saturday when polling was underway for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

Dismissing the FIR, the PDP termed the police's action — the arrest of PDP workers the night before polling and cordon and search operations in PDP’s “strongholds” on the day of voting — as an attempt to intimidate party workers and ensure low voter turnout in the region. The party described these actions as a tacit attempt to rig the elections.

In the FIR, the police stated that on May 25, a huge number of PDP workers, led by Mehbooba Mufti, assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing the PDP workers which amounted to the gross violation of the MCC. "The huge group of PDP workers also blocked the main road and staged a protest at the main spot at Bijbehara for more than one hour, which amounts to the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, which was imposed in the Anatnang-Rajouri constituency as per an order issued by the district magistrate," the FIR read further.

“The assembly of four or more persons was restricted at the time of the incident under the Section 144 of the CrPC as the model code of conduct is in effect till June 4. It is requested that necessary action may be initiated against Mehbooba Mufti and her party workers, who were identified by the police authority concerned for the violation of the above order,” the FIR quoted the assistant returning officer at Bijbehara.

In response to the FIR, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X: “It's amusing to find that an FIR has been filed against me for apparently flouting the model code of conduct. This is the price that the PDP has paid for speaking truth to power.”

“Our protest was against the Government of India, which was in cahoots with the local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents and workers in the hours leading up to voting. The same administration went on to launch cordon and search operations in PDP's traditionally stronghold areas to terrorise our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote...Ulta chor kotwal ko daante,” Mufti’s post further read.

Addressing a press conference, former CM's daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged the arrest of PDP workers and the alleged cordon and search operations had led to low polling percentage.

“If a former CM is hitting the streets on the polling day, asking why her workers are detained, is that anti-national? Twelve hours before polling, you pick up our boys, isn't that a violation of the model code of conduct?" she asked.

Iltija said she would not allow anyone to play with democracy in Kashmir. “Mehbooba Mufti did not raise any slogan, but only sought the release of her party workers. Instead the move to detain PDP workers was an attempt to rig the polls tacitly,” she added.

Intimidation bid

Mehbooba Mufti did not raise any slogan, but only sought the release of her party workers. Instead the move to detain PDP workers was an attempt to rig the polls and the registeration of FIR against her is intimidation and we are not going to take it lying down. — Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Rajouri #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Last-minute efforts to woo voters

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code