Fire breaks out at Dar Gali bus stand in Kupwara

PTI

Kupwara: A fire broke out in the Dar Gali bus stand area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in the early morning hours on Thursday. Around 15 shops and one residential house were gutted in fire. Locals and police rushed to the spot, along with fire tenders, to douse off the fire. However, there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident. ANI

3.9 quake hits Kishtwar area, no casualties

Jammu: A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Kishtwar district in the early hours of Thursday. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they added. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Kupwara