Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur

PTI

Jammu: A fire broke out at a grid station in Udhampur district on Thursday, police said. They said the grid station is in the Battal Ballian industrial area and police and fire department personnel had reached the spot to douse the flames. “We are trying to control the fire as there is oil stock and big transformers there,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Prahlad Sharma said. He said efforts are being made to extinguish it with foam. PTI

Terror associate arrested with arms, ammunition

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist associate and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from his possession in Kupwara district, officials said here. Acting on a special input, a joint team of the Army, BSF and police established a checkpoint and apprehended terrorist associate Mushtaq Ahmad Lone at Lone Harie in Kupwara district, the officials said. During the search, the security forces recovered two pistols with magazines, 10 hand grenades and 54 nine mm rounds from the possession of the accused, they said. PTI

Man facing multiple FIRs booked under PSA

Jammu: A man, named in multiple criminal cases, was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Wednesday, police said. A police spokesman said multiple FIRs have been registered against Arun Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, at the Akhnoor police station and highlighted his involvement in various serious offenses. A warrant of arrest under the PSA was issued against him by the Jammu district magistrate based on a dossier submitted by the police, he said and added Kumar is lodged at the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Udhampur