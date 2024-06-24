Fire breaks out at Jammu scrapyard

Jammu, June 23
A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar area, officials said on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the blaze under control.
However, the fire has not reached the residential area, an official said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) South, Manu Hansa said the fire personnel will be able to bring the blaze under control.
“We have controlled the fire to a big extent. Fire tenders are present here... We will be able to douse the fire completely soon...There has been no casualty...” the SDM said.
