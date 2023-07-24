Fire breaks out on houseboat in Srinagar's Dal Lake

ANI

Srinagar, July 24

A massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday evening.

The fire was later doused by the fire department.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | J&K | Fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar earlier this evening. Fire was later doused by the fire department. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kMT9rpUIv4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

