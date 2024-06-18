Fire destroys over 200 bee boxes in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, June 17

More than 200 boxes of honey bees were destroyed in a fire in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Monday.

A fire erupted suddenly in the boxes kept in a bee colony in R S Pura area late Sunday night, they said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and prevented the blaze from spreading to other parts of the bee colony, they said. With the boxes, thousands of bees perished in the fire, locals said. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

#Jammu