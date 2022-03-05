Fire devastates premier hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 4
A major fire broke out at one of the oldest hospitals — Bone and Joint (B&J) — on Friday evening, forcing the authorities to shift all their patients to other hospitals.
The patients admitted to B&J Hospital at Barzulla locality in Srinagar were shifted to nearby SKIMS Medical College and other hospitals after the hospital caught the fire.
The fire engulfed the building completely and efforts were on to douse the flames till the report was filed, said an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, which deployed its entire fleet to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. —
