Fire erupts in Baramulla; 4 houses, mill damaged

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 4

A joinery mill and four houses were damage in a late-night fire incident in Baramulla district, officials said on Monday. There were no reported casualties and emergency services promptly responded to contain the flames.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department official said the fire ignited late on Sunday night, affecting a joinery mill and four houses.

“Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames,” a spokesperson of Fire and Emergency Services Department said. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

Preliminary findings from the ongoing inquiry suggest that the blaze originated in the residence of Ghulam Ahmad Najar at Kanlibagh in Baramulla, subsequently spreading to nearby houses and the joinery mill.

The efficient response of the emergency services, along with the assistance of Army personnel from a nearby camp, played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent houses, the spokesperson said.

Local residents and police personnel also actively collaborated to mitigate the potential damage, he said.

“The prompt action prevented the fire from spreading to other houses in the vicinity,” stated the official, highlighting the coordinated efforts that contributed to contain the fire and averting further destruction.

