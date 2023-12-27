Fire in Kud forest area of Udhampur district

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A major fire broke out in Kud Forest area in Udhampur district late Monday evening. Forest Department officials were informed by locals who reached the spot to douse the flames. The Forest department officials, fire and emergency department and locals joined hands to douse the fire together, which continued till morning on Tuesday. Ayush Gupta, Ranger, Forest Department, Udhampur, said the fire has been brought under control. The cause of blaze in the forest was immediately not known. — OC

Man injured in attack by bear in Poonch

Jammu: A man was severely injured after he was attacked by a bear in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. He was on the way to the forest area in Seri Khawaja village when the bear attacked him, they said. The man was rescued by villagers and taken to a hospital, the officials added. — PTI

Hardcore criminal held with pistol in Samba dist

Jammu: An alleged hardcore criminal was arrested along with a country-made pistol in Samba district, police said on Tuesday. Vishal Sharma, a resident of Akhnoor area of Jammu, was arrested from Vijaypur area, they said. According to police, Sharma is a hardcore criminal and two cases under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder stands registered against him at police station Akhnoor between 2019 and 2023.

