Fire in Trikuta forest range

Fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Reasi where the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located.
According to information, the fire, which had no impact on the pilgrimage, was doused later.
Officials say the reason behind the fire is not known yet. It caused damage to the forest wealth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
Gyanvapi Masjid survey concludes on third day amid tight security
Three court-appointed advocate commissioners, five lawyers e...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...