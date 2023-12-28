Firing case in Samba solved, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

Samba police have solved a blind firing case of Behri area in Samba and arrested three accused. Weapon of offence— a 12 bore rifle and empty cartridge was also seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Thalot, Ashok Kumar and Romesh Chander, both residents of Samlaha in Samba.

On December 24 evening, Balwan Singh of Behri was fired upon by unknown persons at his fields during which he sustained grievous splinter injuries in his leg and foot.

“He is presently undergoing treatment at Chandigarh. Police registered a case under Section 307 Indian Penal Code and 3/25 Arms Act at police station Samba and started investigation. Police arrested three accused and seized weapon of offence,” an official said.

