First batch of 100 graduates passes out of Government Medical College, Rajouri

Jammu, May 26

The first batch of graduates from Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, passed out with 100 per cent result and four distinctions in the final year of MBBS, result of which was declared by the University of Jammu. This is the first batch of doctors produced by the newly-established GMC in the border district of Rajouri.

GMC Rajouri Principal Dr AS Bhatia congratulated the students and appreciated their persistence to achieve academic excellence despite being the first batch in the newly established college. He said sometimes the students had to face many unseen difficulties during their stay.

Dr Bhatia gave credit for this outcome to all heads of the departments and faculty members of the institution who “guided the students throughout their course”.

“With passing out of these hundred students, the college is going to start internship programme, which will also be the first batch of interns at Rajouri and with induction of these doctors, the manpower will be greatly boosted which will help in further improving the existing healthcare delivery system,” the Principal said.

It is pertinent to mention that the newly-established college has excelled at the national and UT level by claiming many awards and medals, including bronze certification from Quality Council of India for best patient care facilities and becoming the only GMC in UT to receive this award.

An official informed that all laparoscopic surgeries have been introduced in all surgical branches. Also, blood component lab, de-addiction facility, Thalassemia clinic, Fibroscan, CT scan have been established at the college. Implementation of all Centrally-sponsored schemes and MoU with many national and international organisations have been taken on war footing to bring latest in medical field to Rajouri.

