First batch of 630 pilgrims leave for Haj

- The first batch of 630 pilgrims from J&K on Wednesday left for Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage
- The batch of pilgrims was flagged off at the Srinagar airport by L-G Governor Manoj Sinha
- The pilgrims left in two flights, carrying 315 passengers each; there were 339 male pilgrims and 291 female pilgrims.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll
Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...
Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines
Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...
Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30
Delhi Police to withdraw FIRs filed against wrestlers on May...