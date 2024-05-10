 First batch of over 600 Haj pilgrims from J-K departs for Saudi Arabia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • First batch of over 600 Haj pilgrims from J-K departs for Saudi Arabia

First batch of over 600 Haj pilgrims from J-K departs for Saudi Arabia

First batch of over 600 Haj pilgrims from J-K departs for Saudi Arabia

The first batch of pilgrims leaves Srinagar for Medina to perform Haj, on Thursday. ANI



ANI

Srinagar, May 9

The first batch of over 600 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday, officials said. They said 642 pilgrims on board two flights were headed for the 40-day pilgrimage to the Islamic pilgrimage sites in Mecca and Medina.

More than 7,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to perform the pilgrimage this year, the officials said.

Talking to mediapersons, a Haj pilgrim said, “We are delighted that Allah has chosen us to perform Haj. I will pray for lasting peace and happiness in Kashmir.” The first batch of pilgrims embarked on the annual Haj pilgrimage from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

“Today, the first flight for Haj 2024 departed for Medinah at 2.20 am (May 9) with 285 people onboard. I wish to congratulate all the pilgrims and wish them a safe journey. The support and facilities for the pilgrims have been getting better. We have introduced the ‘Har Suvidha’ mobile application this year for the convenience of the pilgrims as well as their security during the journey. In the event of an emergency or an unforeseen situation, the app will connect a pilgrim directly to the control room and help centre. As many as 16,500 pilgrims are registered to depart Delhi for Haj this year,” Kausar Jahan, the chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, said.

Muktesh K Pardeshi, secretary, Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, conducted a review of preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Medinah, on Tuesday.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Saudi Arabia #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

2
Punjab

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM

4
Haryana

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

5
Delhi

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

6
Diaspora

Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

7
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

8
India

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

9
Sports

World wrestling body suspends Bajrang Punia; SAI approves his training stint abroad but wrestler cancels trip

10
Business

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

Don't Miss

View All
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Top News

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...

Rein in pro-Khalistan elements on British soil, Doval tells counterpart

Rein in pro-Khalistan elements on British soil, Ajit Doval tells counterpart

Canvassing no basis for bail to Kejri: ED

Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED

Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today

Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet Khattar

Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

AI Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce

Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce

Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled


Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

SGPC member, SAD leaders join AAP in CM’s presence

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Manish Tewari

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Congress strives to bring prosperity to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Delhi High Court asks Google, Microsoft to seek review of ruling on removal of non-consensual intimate images

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction