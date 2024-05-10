First batch of over 600 Haj pilgrims from J-K departs for Saudi Arabia

ANI

Srinagar, May 9

The first batch of over 600 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday, officials said. They said 642 pilgrims on board two flights were headed for the 40-day pilgrimage to the Islamic pilgrimage sites in Mecca and Medina.

More than 7,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to perform the pilgrimage this year, the officials said.

Talking to mediapersons, a Haj pilgrim said, “We are delighted that Allah has chosen us to perform Haj. I will pray for lasting peace and happiness in Kashmir.” The first batch of pilgrims embarked on the annual Haj pilgrimage from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

“Today, the first flight for Haj 2024 departed for Medinah at 2.20 am (May 9) with 285 people onboard. I wish to congratulate all the pilgrims and wish them a safe journey. The support and facilities for the pilgrims have been getting better. We have introduced the ‘Har Suvidha’ mobile application this year for the convenience of the pilgrims as well as their security during the journey. In the event of an emergency or an unforeseen situation, the app will connect a pilgrim directly to the control room and help centre. As many as 16,500 pilgrims are registered to depart Delhi for Haj this year,” Kausar Jahan, the chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee, said.

Muktesh K Pardeshi, secretary, Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs, conducted a review of preparations for Haj 2024 in Jeddah and Medinah, on Tuesday.

Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

