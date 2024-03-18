First-ever Formula-4 car racing event thrills motorsport fans in Srinagar

IANS

Srinagar, March 17

To promote tourism and encourage multi-career choices for the local youth, Srinagar city witnessed its first-ever Formula-4 car racing event on Sunday. The 1.7 km long Formula-4 car race was held from Lalit Ghat on the banks of the Dal Lake to Nehru Park in the city.

Sports cars with spectators in the background. ANI

The race featured stunts by professional Formula-4 drivers. The event started at 10 am and concluded at 2 pm. Scores of enthusiastic youth had turned up to witness the race. After the event, professional car race drivers interacted with the fans.

The professionals shared details of car sports with the youth who showed interest in an adventurous career like formula car racing.

Racers go full throttle against one another during the race. PTI

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the event which included levelling of the racing surface and black-topping of potholes, installation of barricades, deployment of medical teams with ambulances, fire extinguishers and adequate security. The event was additionally secured through drone surveillance.

The racing event was a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department.

The organisers said that the event is not just about speed and competition, but a celebration of resilience and unity.

Organisers said that in the last few years, Kashmir has gained popularity in the field of motorsports events. These Formula drivers will boost the morale of youth to pursue their careers in Formula-4 sport.

