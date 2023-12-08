Five dead as car falls into Ganderbal gorge

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 7

At least five individuals were feared dead in a road mishap at the Zoji La pass in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday. Their vehicle, en route to Sonamarg from Kargil, skidded off the Srinagar-Leh highway and plunged into a gorge at the Zoji La pass, according to officials. The mishap took place due to slippery road conditions caused by the recent snowfall, officials said.

The Army, police and local authorities swiftly responded swiftly for a rescue operation, with further details awaited. An official stated that in the aftermath of the incident, five individuals were feared dead and several others had sustained injuries. The precise number of casualties and the severity of injuries were yet to be confirmed.

All the victims hailed from Kargil. They have been identified as Mohammad Hussain, Shabir Hussain, Mohammad Akbar, Mohammad Amin and Abdul Hadi. This incident follows a similar accident earlier this week when four tourists from Kerala and a local driver lost their lives and four others injured, including two critically, at Zojila. The vehicle transporting them had skidded off the road.

