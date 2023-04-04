Five held, 3 booked for peddling drugs in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 3
The police have arrested five drug peddlers and booked three others under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Baramulla.
The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Adil Assadullah of Kreeri, Nazir Ahmad Dar of Naidkhai-Sumbal, Yaqoob Mir of Nilah Palpora, Liyaqat Gaffar Rather of Pakipora in Baramulla and Maroof Bashir Dar of Budgam district. The police have seized 706-gm charas.
Sageer Ahmad Mir of Janwarpora in Sopore, Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Durhama ,Wagoora, and Manzoor Ahmad Sada of Pattan have been booked under the PITNDPS Act.
The accused have been lodged in the Central Jail, Kot-Balwal, Jammu.
