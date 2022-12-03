Five held for posing as terrorists for robberies

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 2

The police have arrested five persons involved in robbing people while posing as terrorists in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Toy weapons and a vehicle used in the commission of crime have been seized, the police said.

The police had received multiple complaints from residents of Katrasoo, Matibugh and Tarigam and nearby areas of Kulgam that a group of masked men posing as terrorists entered their houses and threatened them with weapons to extort money and take away other valuable items.

Vehicle, Fake weapons seized Two toy guns, a toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones, five face masks and a vehicle have been seized from the accused.

They used to barge into houses to threaten people with weapons before taking away their money and other valuable items.

A case was registered. A team, led by Yaripora SHO, was constituted to investigate the matter. During searches and raids at various locations, the police received information about the module, a police spokesperson said. The accused were identified and subsequently arrested at a special checkpoint established at Yaripora in Kulgam.

They have been identified as Nazir Mushtaq of Shopian, Karman Ahmad, Khalid Hussain, Rizwan Ahmad Deedad and Abrar Ahmad Teedwa of Sangarwani village in Pulwama.

Two toy guns, a toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones and five masks have been seized. Besides, the vehicle used to commit the crime has also been seized.