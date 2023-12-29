Five held for theft in Samba

Jammu, December 28
The Samba police have arrested four women among five persons in Vijaypur for thefts.
Stolen cash has been seized from them, the police said. Hailing from Srinagar, Julli, Fahmeeda, Tahira, Tabasam and Imtiyaz had been putting up in Jammu. They committed thefts in passenger vehicles and crowded places, the police said.
