Five held for theft in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 28

The Samba police have arrested four women among five persons in Vijaypur for thefts.

Stolen cash has been seized from them, the police said. Hailing from Srinagar, Julli, Fahmeeda, Tahira, Tabasam and Imtiyaz had been putting up in Jammu. They committed thefts in passenger vehicles and crowded places, the police said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar