Five Jaish ultras held for circus worker’s killing

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16

The police have arrested five Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants for their alleged involvement in the murder of Deepak Kumar, a circus worker, in Janglatmandi near Anantnag last month.

It was found that the accused were in contact with Khalid Kamran, a handler associated with the JeM.

They have been identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo, Umer Amin Thoker, Huzaif Shabir Bhat and Nasir Farooq Shah. The police have recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, two pistols, three hand grenades and the scooter from their possession.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG, south Kashmir, said the gunmen arrived on a scooter near the amusement park, where Deepak worked, on May 29 and fired at him. Deepak belonged to Udhampur. Following the incident, a case was registered and an SIT formed to pursue the investigation.

The probe revealed that Nadaf and Laigroo of Deva Colony Anantnag had gone missing, and their connection with the incident was examined, Bhat said.

The two were apprehended on June 6 and they provided crucial details, leading to the recovery of weapons, ammunition and the scooter used in the crime, Bhat said.

Further investigations and arrests led to the identification of other individuals allegedly involved in the criminal conspiracy, he said.

Two bags found in Poonch district

Jammu: The police on Friday found two suspicious bags in Poonch district, sources said. They said the bags were found near the main gate of the PWD Colony in Mendhar town. IANS