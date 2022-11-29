Five JeM terrorists get life term

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 28

A special NIA court in Delhi on Monday awarded life imprisonment to five militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and five-year jail term to another militant for carrying arms and providing logistic support to terrorists.

They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khan, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan of Pulwama and Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat of Anantnag, the central probe agency mentioned in a statement issued here. The one who got five-year imprisonment is Tanveer Ahmed Ganie of Pulwama.

The court noted that the convicts were in conspiracy to wage war against India.

The NIA had accused them of hatching a criminal conspiracy with Pakistan-based JeM leader Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, to recruit people to carry out terrorist acts in different parts of the country.

“A large number of Pakistan-trained terrorists, along with weapons and explosives, had infiltrated into India with the help of their associates based in different states,” the NIA said.

According to the NIA, the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out attacks. Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to establish a hideout there.

“The main aim was to identify, radicalise and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and fieldcraft and raise funds, procure weapons, etc., in order to execute their nefarious designs,” the NIA said.

Ganaie facilitated transporting of terrorists and was also involved in supplying sealed parcels, food, medicines and other logistic support, the agency said.

Explosives were recovered after the information provided by Chopan while detonators were recovered from Bhat. “Ishfaq was highly radicalised. He radicalised youngsters and had been instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists,” the NIA added.

