Five LeT terrorist associates arrested in J-K’s Budgam

Srinagar, July 11
Security forces arrested five terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
The terrorist associates were arrested in Khag area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Wani, resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik, resident of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar, resident of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar, resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag, and Showkat Ali Dar, resident of Bathipora Khag.
They are linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesman added.
Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, he said.
A case has been registered.
