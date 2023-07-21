Five locations raided by NIA in terror case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

The NIA today carried out searches at five locations in J&K in a case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various banned outfits and their affiliates operating under pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani handlers, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian. NIA’s sleuths were accompanied by personnel of the police and the CRPF. The searched premises also included those of hybrid terrorists. Besides, sympathisers’ premises were also being covered, officials said.

In Srinagar, a self-styled journalist was arrested for allegedly receiving funds for terror activities, the police said. Identified as Muzamil Zahoor Malik, he is a resident of Indergam, Pattan. The police said a case under the UAPA and the IPC had been registered. Five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Army seizes weapons in Kupwara

Army personnel have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation along the LoC in Kupwara.

Two AK rifles, six pistols, four hand grenades and other war-like stores were found, stated Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.

(With PTI inputs)