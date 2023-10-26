Five LeT militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Kupwara

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar October 26

Five militants were killed as security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The counter-infiltration operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies in the Machil sector of north Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara.

“Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by the police and the Army along the LoC in the Machil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised,” a police spokesperson said.

After receiving the intelligence input, the joint party of police and Army’s 56 Rashtriya Rifles swiftly launched an anti-terrorist operation during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Sardari Nar area along the LoC in the Machil sector, he said.

Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC, he added.

Today, the joint team observed movement of militants in the thick dense forests of the area who taking advantage of difficult terrain infiltrated to Indian side, he said.

“Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the police spokesperson said.

The identification of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK assault rifles and other incriminating materials, were recovered from the encounter site.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, police said.

Police have registered a case under relevant Sections of law and investigation has been initiated. “Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details, if any, will be shared accordingly,” police said.

Additional Director General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar has appreciated the role of Kupwara Police for generating the actionable input and the role of joint forces for swiftly tracking and killing the infiltrating militants to defeat the “nefarious designs of inimical elements who are hell-bent to disrupt peace and harmony in the Valley”.

“Our intelligence maintains a hawk-eye on LoC. Neutralising infiltrating terrorists continues along the LoC,” Kumar said.

Security forces rely on both human and tech inputs to track and neutralise militants attempting to infiltrate from across the LoC.

