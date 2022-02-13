Five missing persons reunited with families

PTI

Jammu, February 12

Five missing persons, including a minor girl, were reunited with their families in Jammu, officials said.

The minor girl’s father, Aftab Lone, had on Thursday complained that she had been missing since Thursday evening from Pirmitha area. The police constituted special teams and scanned CCTV footage and traced the girl to a nearby bus stand on Friday. The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and was medically examined. Thereafter, she was handed over to her family.

Officials said the other missing cases included two women and two men. Both women went missing from Arnia area, while the men, Deepak Kumar and Suram Chand, went missing from Rajpura Mangotrian and Nai Basti areas respectively.

In Poonch, a young woman was rescued within 24 hours of her abduction, the police said. Her father had complained to the Mendhar police station, accusing a youth of Danote village of Balakote of abduction. The accused, Mohd Sajid, has been arrested. —