Five smugglers held, 13 animals rescued

Jammu, May 20

Five bovine smugglers were arrested and 13 animals were seized early on Monday morning when the police was able to foil a smuggling bid.

The police said continuing its drive against bovine smuggling, it acted against smugglers in Ghagwal area of Samba district in Jammu region.

“A police party from Ghagwal headed by SHO successfully foiled bovine smuggling attempt, arrested five bovine smugglers and rescued 13 bovines which were being smuggled by foot near Samotra Channi via border road. All the rescued bovines have been shifted to safer place” an official spokesperson said.

The arrested bovine smugglers have been identified as Ali resident of Kattal Chhani, Kathua, Jafar Hussain, Talab Hussain, Murad Ali residents of Jandi, Kathua and Mashoom Ali resident of Katal, Kathua.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC, 11 PCA Act has been registered at police station in Ghagwal. The Samba police have been able to foil many bovine smuggling bids in the recent past.

