Five vehicles seized for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 21

Continuing its drive against illegal mining in the district, Samba police have seized five vehicles across the district which were being used for illegal mining of the construction material. In Samba, police teams seized three dumpers and one tractor trolley for illegal mining.

A police party of Vijaypur seized one dumper at a check-point near AIIMS for illegal mining. The vehicles were handed over to Geology & Mining Department, Samba, for further action.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu