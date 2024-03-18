Five vehicles seized for illegal mining in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Samba police have seized five vehicles across the district that were being used for illegal transportation and mining of the construction material. The seizure were made late on Saturday. A police team from Ghagwal while performing vehicle checking duty at Tapyal naka seized two dumpers for illegal mining and transportation of construction material in the area. Similarly, a police party from Mansar also seized a dumper bearing registration number JK21H-9222. Likewise, police teams from Ramgarh and Vijaypur while on patrolling duty in their jurisdictional areas seized a dumper and tractor trolley. The vehicles were seized by Samba police and handed over to Geology & Mining Department, for further action. OC

Bandipora-Gurez road blocked due to avalanche

Bandipora: The Bandipora-Gurez road in the Jammy and Kashmir has been blocked due to multiple snow avalanches on Sunday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow avalanche-hit area. Earlier in the month, a group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches were safely rescued, officials said. The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department. ANI

‘Kidnapped’ minor rescued from Punjab’s Mohali

Jammu: Jammu police recovered a minor girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a resident of Mohali in Punjab. A missing report of the minor (name withheld) was reported at the Channi Himmat police station and a case under Section 363 of IPC was accordingly registered and investigation initiated. “A police team did strenuous efforts and CCTV footages were scrutinised where they found out that the minor, aged 11 years, a resident of Trikuta Nagar Extension had been kidnapped by one Prince Koushal, aged 24 years, a resident of Togan in Mohali, Punjab, from her residence on March 16. Immediately the police team was sent to Mohali, and with the assistance of local police, the minor girl was recovered from the custody of the accused within 24 hours. The accused has also been arrested in this case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu