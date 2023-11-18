Five vehicles used in illegal mining seized in Samba

Jammu, November 17
Police have seized five vehicles, which were being used for illegal mining of sand and other minerals in Samba district on Friday.
Police teams comprising different Station House Officers (SHOs), including Sandeep Charak from Vijaypur and Vijay Verma from Purmandal among others, seized the vehicles being used for illegal mining.
The seized vehicles include two dumpers and three tractors. The district has many rivulets from where illegal mining of sand and other minerals is done on regular basis.
Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said 214 vehicles used for illegal mining have been seized in the past ten months by Samba police after launching a special drive.
“Police would not allow illegal mining in the district and would take more stringent action against mining mafia if illegal mining is not stopped,” the Senior Superintendent of Police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...