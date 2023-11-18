Five vehicles used in illegal mining seized in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 17

Police have seized five vehicles, which were being used for illegal mining of sand and other minerals in Samba district on Friday.

Police teams comprising different Station House Officers (SHOs), including Sandeep Charak from Vijaypur and Vijay Verma from Purmandal among others, seized the vehicles being used for illegal mining.

The seized vehicles include two dumpers and three tractors. The district has many rivulets from where illegal mining of sand and other minerals is done on regular basis.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said 214 vehicles used for illegal mining have been seized in the past ten months by Samba police after launching a special drive.

“Police would not allow illegal mining in the district and would take more stringent action against mining mafia if illegal mining is not stopped,” the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

#Illegal Mining #Jammu